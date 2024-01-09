More trouble for Lalu's family, ED chargesheet against Rabri Devi, daughters in land-for-jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in a land-for-jobs money laundering case. The chargesheet has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The court is reportedly set to hear the matter on January 16. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi.(ANI File)

According to reports, an alleged close aide of RJD chief Lalu Yadav's family Amit Katyal, along with other individuals and companies have been named in the 4,751-page chargesheet. Notably, Katyal was arrested in November last year in connection with the case. The Delhi high court refused to quash the ED proceedings against him.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The federal agency has issued summons to Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav previously several times, but they have not yet deposed.

In December, Lalu hit out at the Centre over the summons saying, “I have always maintained that it is not the fault of these agencies which are being made to function under so much pressure. But I must point out that a prediction I made some time ago has come true…I had said that no sooner than the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were over, these agencies would be back in business and train their guns on Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi.”

What is the land-for-jobs scam case?

The alleged land-for-job scam took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister during the Congress-led coalition regime. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. It added that those who got the jobs as “substitutes” in the railways - either directly or through their family members and relatives - sold land to Lalu's family members at “highly discounted rates”.

However, the Yadav family has denied the allegations, accusing the misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led central government.

(With inputs from agencies)