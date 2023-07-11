Morning brief: 142 killed till July 4 in Manipur clashes: Centre informs SC; and all the latest news

142 killed till July 4 in Manipur clashes: Centre informs Supreme Court

The violence in Manipur has claimed 142 lives till July 4, the state government informed the Supreme Court on Monday by filing an updated status report, which disclosed that the majority of fatalities occurred in the valley districts as the state still reels under ethnic tensions. Only 181 people have been arrested so far, while 6,745 people were put under preventive detention, the report said. Read Here.

Ukraine will be in NATO, Zelensky asserts

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country will be part of NATO ahead of the alliance's meeting from which he expected an "algorithm" for Kyiv to officially join the military group. "We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance," Zelensky said, adding, “And we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible.” Read Here.

Army rescues 910 university students in Chandigarh, 730 girls of Ambala school amid heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across Punjab and Haryana not only affected life but also threw the travel plans of railway passengers haywire. Severe waterlogging saw railway tracks going underwater, leading to the suspension of services and diversion of trains on the Sanehwal-Ambala route, said the Northern Railway. Read Here.

Novak Djokovic leaves behind Roger Federer's majestic Wimbledon feat after surviving Hurkacz test to reach quarters

No player has dished out more than 30 aces in a match against Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon clash since Sam Querry's effort in 2016. Hubert Hurkacz fired 32 of them as his service remained unbroken in the 2023 edition of the tournament. But all until the fourth set on Monday evening on Centre Court. Djokovic broke early and then maintained the pressure before sealing a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 against the 17th seed to reach the quarterfinal at the Wimbledon again. Read Here.

Janhvi Kapoor in chiffon saree dances with Varun Dhawan on Bawaal latest song, fan calls her 'Yash Raj heroine': Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan, Bawaal. The two stars launched the movie's trailer recently, and Janhvi slipped into a chiffon Manish Malhotra saree for the occasion. She shared pictures and a video of herself dancing with Varun to a love song from the film Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Fans loved Janhvi's Indian attire for the clip and called her a 'Yash Raj heroine'. Scroll through to see the snippets and read what fans wrote. Read Here.

Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's summer look in sunglasses, hat and strawberry outfit during vacation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently went on a small vacation during the weekend. The couple hit the sea with their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka has now shared a cute picture of Malti in summer wear, looking at the vast sea from a boat. Read Here.

