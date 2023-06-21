Morning brief: 75 US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with PM Modi; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York.(AP)

Welcome Modi but raise concerns: 75 US Senators, Congressional reps tell Biden

Asking President Joe Biden to strengthen India-America ties but also talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit about India’s recent democratic record, 75 United States (US) Senators and Congressional representatives of the Democratic Party have written a letter to Biden outlining their areas of concern. Read more

Elon Musk pitches for India after meeting PM Modi in New York

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday declared himself 'incredibly excited about the future of India' and that it had more to offer the world than any other large country. Read more

Watch: Cummins hits winning runs to spark wild celebrations as AUS seal Ashes opener vs ENG; Smith and Co. in euphoria

Pridefully endorsing the ‘Bazball’ style of playing the longest format of the game, Ben Stokes' England came up short against a resilient Australian side as Pat Cummins and Co. outclassed the hosts in the 1st Test of the high-profile Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Read more

Nimrat Kaur says she hasn’t been bullied in Bollywood

Actor Nimrat Kaur is celebrating the success of her hard-hitting show, School Of Lies. Talking about it, the actor shared with Hindustan Times why she initially hesitated to take up the role. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill struts the Sicily streets in a black crop top and denim shorts, her street style wins the internet

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying a vacation in Sicily, Italy, and has been sharing snippets with her fans from the dreamy holiday. Shehnaaz jetted off to the Mediterranean island for a quick summer getaway. Read more

