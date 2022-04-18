Morning brief: AAP leader's 'goons' remark on BJP lands him in legal trouble, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP's Raghav Chadha gets legal notice for calling BJP 'Goondon-Lafango ki party'

BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen on Sunday sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha demanding a written apology to him and the Bharatiya Janata Party for his comments during a press conference the previous day. Read more…

Behind India’s trade deals in works with UK, Israel, EU, Canada

India has signed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia on the trot, breaking a dry spell for such pacts that lasted years, and is working to conclude similar arrangements with the UK, the European Union (EU), Israel and Canada. Read more…

Bangar told me, 'We've lost out on AB. You'll be playing...': Karthik tells Virat Kohli his first conversation with RCB

Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League where he has already scored 197 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 209 and boundary rate of just three balls. The run tally also included his blistering 34-ball 66 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium which helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in winning by 16 runs. Read more…

Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant talks about his second marriage and divorce, says 'she wanted me to quit DJing'

On Sunday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Ali Mercchant revealed that he got married for a second time, in 2016 and the marriage ended last year when he got divorced in December. Host Kangana Ranaut conducted the task when Ali opened up. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Easter with Nick Jonas in crop shirt and skirt set, check out pics from their lunch date

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas celebrated Easter and took to Instagram to share pictures from their sunkissed celebrations. The couple, who became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year, shared photos of themselves posing amid Easter-themed decorations. Read more…

