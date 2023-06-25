Morning brief: AAP's fresh challenge to Congress over Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Rahul Gandhi must not be...': AAP's fresh challenge to Cong, opposition unity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)

The stand of the Aam Aadmi Party on Opposition unity has been made clear: if the Congress does not protest the Delhi Ordinance in Parliament, AAP will not be a part of the Congress-led opposition. Read more

What deal with Prigozhin stopped Russia coup; Did Putin flee Moscow?

The military coup in Russia helmed by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin came to a sudden halt after a deal was brokered between Moscow and the Wagner mercenary. Read more

‘Give the big boys a complete break from Test cricket…’: Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were the notable casualties after India's loss in the WTC final to Australia. The duo were dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies while pacer Mohammed Shami was given a breather. Read more

Ratna Pathak Shah would threaten Supriya Pathak with suicide if she didn't obey her: ‘I used emotional blackmail’

Actors and sisters Ratna Pathak Shah, 66, and Supriya Pathak, 62, are two of the most loved senior actors in the film and television industry. In a new interview, the two revealed how Ratna used to bully Supriya during their growing up days. Read more

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan at Satyaprem Ki Katha Jaipur event stuns in mirror jacket with floral bra top and pants

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan travelled to the pink city - Jaipur - to promote their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik shared snippets from the grand promotional schedule of the movie and even got clicked at the airport with Kiara by the paparazzi. Read more

