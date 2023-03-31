Morning brief: After Indian experts get fake calls, Singapore think tank reacts; and all the latest news

Singapore think tank takes note of fake calls to Indian experts, journalists in suspected China op

Authorities in Singapore have already established that at least two of the people who contacted many Indians - claiming to work at SIIA – do not exist. (Representative)

The Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) – which was named by one of the individuals who approached Indian journalists and researchers – said on Thursday that it takes the “issue of fraud very seriously”. SIIA also cautioned people to be vigilant about “suspicious communications”. Read more

What Amritpal Singh's 2 videos, 1 audio from hiding reveal | 10 points

Amritpal Singh in his back-to-back messages to his followers clarified that he is not in police custody and the videos are not being made under police pressure. Read more

Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas shares a funny tutorial on how to fold a baby ball pit

Nick Jonas has shared a hilarious video on how to fold a portable baby playpen. . Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to the video in the comments section along with several of his fans. Read more

Will Trump be arrested in hush money indictment? Here's what happens next

Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter. Read more

'Dhoni hit the ball so hard that it broke the bowler's two fingers': IPL great on CSK legend's freakish strength

Uthappa narrated how Dhoni broke former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram's fingers during a training camp in Bengaluru in 2003-04. Read more

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani bring grace and beauty to Dior's Fall 2023 show at Gateway of India: Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and their son, Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant, attended the much-anticipated Dior Fall 2023 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai's majestic Gateway of India on Thursday evening. Read more

