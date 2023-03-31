Home / Entertainment / Music / Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas shares a funny tutorial on how to fold a baby ball pit

Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas shares a funny tutorial on how to fold a baby ball pit

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 31, 2023 08:01 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has reacted to Nick Jonas' video tutorial on how to fold a baby ball pit. He did it successfully but there was a bummer at the end.

Nick Jonas has shared a hilarious video on how to fold a portable baby playpen. The singer-actor originally shared it on TikTok and then posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks." He successfully folded the playpen, with a technique on how to fold it, but lost out in the end due to a faulty zipper pull. Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to the video in the comments section along with several of his fans. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she was in ‘tumultuous’ relationship when Nick Jonas first texted: 'Didn’t want to engage as much'

The video shows Nick in a black hoodie, grey denims and a red cap as he tries to fold a baby playpen or ball pit. After a few attempts, he looks up on Google but wrote on the video, ‘Not me googling how to fold up a ball pit’. After finally cracking the formula on how to fold it, Nick does it successfully but as he tries to keep it in a bag, the zipper pull breaks open. A frustrated Nick wrote on the video, "No, we were so close!!" Priyanka Chopra commented on the video, “Dead” along with a clapping emoji.

Actor Jonathan Tucker called Nick “ZADDY” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “I’ll never get over Nick being a dad now. Love this, so relatable!!!” Another commented, “Nick as a dad is so wild”. A fan also wrote, “A for effort”. A comment also read: “I didn’t know I needed to see you struggling with a ball pit today. Relatable. Side note, I know you don’t share much of your parenting life but it’s really nice to see little things like this. Thanks for sharing!” “More Patience daddy Nick,” said a fan.

Priyanka was recently in London with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Nick who was seen looking down while she captured the moment with a beautiful scenic backdrop. She captioned it, "And to wake up to him."

Priyanka will now be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show Citadel, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28. This will be followed by her film, Love Again. She has a few more projects in the pipeline including Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa.

nick jonas priyanka chopra
