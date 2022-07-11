Morning brief: Amarnath Yatra resumes after 2-day halt due to cloudburst tragedy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarnath Yatra resumes after halt of 2 days due to cloudburst tragedy

After a halt of two days due to the cloudburst tragedy that claimed 16 lives, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed on Monday morning. Thousands of pilgrims resumed their journey to the holy shrine. Read more…

Gangster Bishnoi said won’t forgive Salman Khan over blackbuck case: Delhi cops

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has said his community will never forgive Bollywood star Salman Khan unless he tenders a public apology for killing a blackbuck, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, the Delhi Police special cell said on Sunday. Read more…

'He is watching the game from outside...': Rohit Sharma's stern response to Kapil Dev over Virat Kohli's future

England managed to eke out a consolation victory in the third and final Twenty20 against India after Suryakumar Yadav almost took his side past the finish line. The right-handed batter hit a blistering 117 off just 55 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes – a testimony to his batting prowess in the shortest format. Read more…

John Cho on representation in Hollywood: 'When people of colour are on screen...'

Over a two-decade-long career, John Cho has broken many glass ceilings. He has been the first Asian-American actor to headline a mainstream Hollywood thriller (Searching) and the first Asian-American actor to play lead in a rom com TV series (Selfie). And of course, there are roles in Star Trek, American Pie and the Harold and Kumar franchises. Read more…

Heart health tips: Replace your high cholesterol items with these 5 healthy options

Replacing your high cholesterol snacks with healthy food options comes with a myriad of benefits since by replacing our cholesterol-laden diet with fibre and nutrient-dense options, we can certainly achieve a healthy life free from diseases and ailments. Foods which are high in soluble fibre not only help in reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the body but also aid the process of flushing this greasy substance out of the system. Read more…