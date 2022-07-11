Heart health tips: Replace your high cholesterol items with these 5 healthy options

Replacing your high cholesterol snacks with healthy food options comes with a myriad of benefits since by replacing our cholesterol-laden diet with fibre and nutrient-dense options, we can certainly achieve a healthy life free from diseases and ailments. Foods which are high in soluble fibre not only help in reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the body but also aid the process of flushing this greasy substance out of the system.

An ideal list of healthy options must include foods high in soluble fibre, fruits and vegetables, plant-based protein and whole-grain items. While there is a range of options that can easily fit the bill, we list down five items that can easily replace high cholesterol snack options you have become habitual of:

1) Apple with Nuts

Summary: Zero-cooking, instant recipe with loads of good fat and fibre

Don't have time to cook something? Fret not and just keep it simple with an apple and a mix of almonds, walnuts and raisins. This power-packed snack option has loads of soluble fibre with an added dose of healthy fat, Omega 3 and antioxidants. It will also keep you full till dinner and is a perfect recipe for keeping your recurring hunger pangs at bay. Alternatively, you can choose to go for a protein, multigrain bar but make sure that it does have high protein content instead of sugar or artificial sweetener.

Pros and cons: High in carbs and good fats; however, the fibre content is not so good.

2) Popped Potato Chips (50% less fat)

Summary: An ideal snacking companion for health-conscious and fitness freaks

Eating healthy doesn’t mean that you have to let go of your love for wafers. The trick here is to opt for healthier options such as popped chips rather than going for the fried ones. Popped chips have up to 50% less fat than the regular ones and make for an excellent choice when it comes to enjoying snacking in a totally guilt-free manner. Further, you can choose from different flavours or variants and let your taste buds enjoy the snacks without pinching your conscience.

Pros and cons: Guilt-free snacks with significantly less fat and no downside

3) Broccoli Salad

Summary: A powerhouse of vitamins and minerals with an added boost of fibre

Adding a healthy dose of green leafy vegetables is essential to leading a healthy life. The veggies block the absorption of cholesterol and also help the system to flush out the toxins from the body. For a quick snack option, Broccoli Salad is just what the doctors suggest. You can customise the salad by adding some more veggies (spinach, kale, etc.) and top it up with chopped onion, sliced tomatoes, boiled corns and a spoon of mint sauce. Sounds yummy, doesn't it? Further, you can have this salad with some saucy gourmet dip which can take its taste to a different level altogether.

Pros and cons: Packed with antioxidants but the taste might not go down well with everyone

4) Vegan Milk Smoothie

Summary: A delicious and filling way to quench the hunger pangs

Any list of healthy foods cannot be complete without a smoothie. Just toss some sliced banana, berries, nuts and half cup vegan milk into a blender and get your perfect 4 pm snack ready in a jiffy. The high antioxidant nature of berries keeps the cholesterol down while the banana will add a boost of energy to the smoothie. Vegan milk, on the other hand, will also supply the much-needed dose of protein to complete the macro and micronutrient profile of this extremely healthy and filling snacking option. You can pair this smoothie with some chocolate cigars for that extra kick of sweetness and indulgence.

Pros and cons: Delicious in taste but high in carbs and calories

5) Roasted Lotus Seeds

Summary: An Indian superfood with a myriad of benefits

An excellent source of calcium and powerhouse of vitamins, lotus seeds are counted among the superfoods boasting a range of health benefits. The snack option is quite filling too and keeps you sated for a long period of time. For quick preparation, just roast 100 gm of lotus seeds in a pinch of Desi Ghee (not oil) and switch off the flame once the seeds start turning a little brownish. Sprinkle some salt and add some crushed curry or mint leaves to bring extra flavour and taste to the recipe. You can very well complement these with some Controlled calorie cookies to double the joy and happiness of indulging healthier ways.

Pros and cons: Excellent nutritional profile but the cost is a little on a higher side