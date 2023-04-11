Morning brief: Amid ‘government-funded’ tag row, Elon Musk calls BBC as…, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘I think…’: Elon Musk's email to BBC amid Twitter's ‘government-funded' tag row

Elon Musk responds after Twitter mistakenly labelled BBC as 'government-funded media'.(REUTERS)

Elon Musk described the BBC as “among the least biased” media organisations after Twitter mistakenly labelled the news organisation as “government-funded media”. Read more

Sachin Pilot on fast today despite Congress's stern warning. 10 points

Despite the Congress's Monday night warning, Sachin Pilot seems to be firm on holding a fast on Tuesday against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, under chief minister Ashok Gehlot, to press for action against corruption in the state. Read more

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in comfy-chic outfits watch over Malti Marie during her first Easter. See new pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's first Easter in London, United Kingdom. Read more

Sushant Divgikr wants equal playing ground for every artiste: 'Needs to be called out'

Sushant Divgikr is the latest name attached to the upcoming podcast series on Audible, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. They join Saif Ali Khan who plays Peter Quill and Vrajesh Hirjee who plays Rocket. Read more

Watch: Harshal fluffs run-out, Karthik fumbles, Avesh throws helmet, fan cries - The craziest last over in RCB vs LSG

Two days, two last-ball finishes. The IPL 2023 is just getting started. After an eventful Sunday evening where Rinku Singh stunned Gujarat Titans out of the blue, madness ensued in another dramatic last-over finish which saw the Lucknow Super Giants edge RCB by 1 wicket on Monday. Read more

Topics
india news ipl elon musk bbc
