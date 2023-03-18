Morning brief: Amit Shah breaks silence on JPC demand for Adani row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

Amit Shah responds to Adani-Hindenburg row: ‘If something wrong happened…’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday broke his silence on the Opposition's demand to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee or JPC to probe the Adani-Hindenburg row. Read more

'My husband is…': Wife of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel who baffled Jammu and Kashmir cops

Malini Patel, the wife of Kiran Patel who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for posing as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality, has defended her husband claiming that he cannot do anything wrong. Read more

Deepika Padukone back in India after presenting at Oscars 2023, fans call her 'queen'. Watch

Deepika Padukone returned to India on Friday and was captured by paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Read more

'Sachin Tendulkar used to compete with Virat Kohli': Sehwag's freak story of Master Blaster's incredible strength

The world is no stranger to Sachin Tendulkar's feat as a batter, but not many are aware of the Master Blaster's incredible fitness levels. Read more

Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, other stars don hottest black looks to attend glamorous event

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil hosted a glamorous party in Mumbai last night for their store launch. Read more