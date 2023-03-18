Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, other stars don hottest black looks to attend glamorous event

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil hosted a glamorous party in Mumbai last night for their store launch. The bash was attended by several celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Mandira Bedi, Tripti Dimri, Krunal Pandya and wife, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha, among others. The stars donned stunning outfits designed by Shantanu and Nikhil, and many opted for hottest black ensembles that stole the show. Keep scrolling to find out our favourite looks from the star-studded night. Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, and other stars don attend Shantanu and Nikhil's grand party. (HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Hunter Schafer, Kiara Advani to Zendaya; chic bralettes to make you ditch shirts)

What celebrities wore to Shantanu and Nikhil's store launch bash

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made a sizzling appearance at Shantanu and Nikhil's store launch bash dressed in a stunning creation from their collection. From the dress to the bold glam, everything was on-point for Kriti's look. She wore a plunging V-neckline gown featuring a backless detail, sheer sequinned draped sleeves, cut-outs on the sides, and a body-hugging silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a centre-parted sleek bun, bold winged smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lips, dewy makeup, statement diamond rings, and a matching necklace.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed stole the show at Shantanu and Nikhil's store launch bash in a bare-it-all statement saree and an embellished blouse. She wore a harness-style blouse decorated with an animal pattern, floral ornaments, and chain embellishments. A pre-draped chiffon sequin saree featuring a front thigh-high slit and glammed up with strappy high heels, a mang tika, sheer black Opera gloves, bold eye makeup, sleek braided hairdo, pink lips, and a dewy base completed the look.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan poses with designers Shantanu and Nikhil. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, attended the event in a sleek three-piece traditional ensemble featuring an anarkali kurta, matching satin pants, and an embellished notch lapel jacket. He styled the ensemble with a messy hairdo, dress shoes, and statement rings.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh arrived at the event in an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown featuring draped half-length sleeves, an embellished sweetheart neckline corseted bodice, a gathered and pre-draped skirt, a train on the back, and a thigh-high slit. She styled it with winged eyeliner, open tresses, subtle nude eye shadow, mauve lips, strappy black heels, and feathered brows.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri attends Shantanu and Nikhil's store launch bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tripti Dimri went a different route than the other stars and opted for a heavily-embellished white-coloured gown for the party last night. Her strapless ensemble features a sweetheart neckline, corseted front, a figure-hugging silhouette, mirror and sequin embellishments, and a net overlay. She rounded it off with a sleek bun, rings, a choker necklace, blushed cheekbones, shimmery eye shadow, mauve lips, and a dewy base.