Morning brief: Amit Shah expected to speak on recent attack on Owaisi’s convoy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah expected to speak on recent attack on Owaisi’s convoy

Union home minister Amit Shah will make a statement in both the Houses of Parliament regarding the recent attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh. Read more…

Ukraine crisis: New satellite images show S-400, Iskander missiles in Belarus

A set of fresh satellite images released by an American company on Sunday showed details of military maneuvers at the Belarus border with Ukraine. The images also showed that Russia has advanced deployments at several locations in Belarus ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk. Read more…

Hyundai backs 'freedom' for Kashmir; Clarification cuts no ice with netizens

Korean carmaker Hyundai is the line of fire for social media posts on Pak-sponsored 'Kashmir Day'. As part of a propaganda push, Pakistan observes February 5 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. On Facebook and Twitter, Hyundai Pakistan posted messages backing 'freedom' for Kashmir. Another post, which seems to be by a Kia dealership in Pakistan, also backed 'freedom' for Kashmir. Watch video for more

‘Has little or no faith’: Aakash Chopra takes dig at ‘management’ for not bowling 26-year-old in 1st ODI vs WI

Rohit Sharma-led India kicked-off the ODI series against West Indies on a perfect note, sealing a six-wicket win in the series opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The hosts were brilliant in both the departments of the game as they first bundled out West Indies for 176 and completed the run-chase in just 28 overs. Read more…

Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar, dedicates her song 'Bachpan Ke Din'; Hrithik Roshan reacts

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared a rare picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram. The Bharat Ratna recipient died on Sunday, leaving the entire nation in grief. Read more…

Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media - with a blue heart indicating it's a boy. The 24-year-old reality TV star and make-up mogul didn't disclose the new baby's name. See adorable post here