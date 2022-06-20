Morning brief: Anand Mahindra welcomes opportunity to recruit Agniveers amid protests and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Anand Mahindra welcomes opportunity to recruit Agniveers: ‘Saddened by violence’

In what has been hailed as an exemplary act of bravery, a Kerala cop successfully fought a man carrying a giant machete, a now- viral video has shown. Read More

States brace for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme today: 10 points

After more than 10 states witnessed protests against the government's new 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme last week, a nationwide shutdown call - for 'Bharat Bandh' - has been given by some groups on Monday. Read More

1 minor feared dead, Cop among 3 injured in Washington DC shooting

In yet another shooting incident that has been reported from the United States, multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC, reportedly near the site of the Juneteenth music concert. Read More

'No. I don't see his name popping up': Gavaskar gives no-nonsense verdict on 36-year-old India star for T20 World Cup

The seasoned India batter was among the notable omissions from the five-game T20 assignment against South Africa that ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Read More

Barack Obama posts pic with Michelle, Malia and Sasha on Father's Day, calls himself 'family's designated photographer'

Barack Obama celebrated Father's Day by dropping an adorable picture featuring his wife, Michelle Obama, and daughters, Malia and Sasha. He called himself the family's designated photographer in the caption. Don't miss the photo inside. Read More

Aparajito actor Debashis Roy on his struggles: 'Have worked for as little as ₹100 or a plate of biryani'

Bengali actor Debashis Roy is basking in the success of his film Aparajito—a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, which released on his birth centenary. Read More

