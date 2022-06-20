Barack Obama posts pic with Michelle, Malia and Sasha on Father's Day, calls himself 'family's designated photographer'

The former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, ringed in the special occasion of Father's Day by dropping an adorable picture featuring his wife, Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha. The 44th US President posted the photo with a heartwarming note in which he said that he was the 'most proud' of being the father of his two daughters. He also called himself the 'family's designated photographer.' His followers showered their love for the family in the comments section. Keep scrolling to see Barack Obama's post for his daughters on this special day.

On Monday (IST), Barack Obama shared his Father's Day post on Instagram. The former United States President posted a picture which showed him clicking a photograph of his family as they posed in front of a portrait of Michelle Obama at a museum. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures celebrating today! Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad...and the family's designated photographer," Barack wrote in the caption. (Also Read: Paternity leave is no less important, say new dads)

Check out his post here:

Barack's post got several likes and comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Greatest First Family Ever." Another commented, "Omg, I love how the FLOTUS looks like a sibling to the girls. Cutest family! Happy Father's Day."

Michelle Obama also celebrated Father's Day with Barack Obama on Sunday. The former First Lady of the USA dropped a picture of her family that showed her, Barack, Malia and Sasha captured in a candid moment. She captioned it, "Happy Father's Day to dads everywhere! Barack Obama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you." Scroll ahead to check out her post.

Meanwhile, this year, Father's Day was celebrated on June 19. On this day, we celebrate the fathers and father figures of our lives and acknowledge and appreciate their impact on us. The day is commemorated in most parts of the world on the third Sunday of June. Though it is majorly a western tradition, Father's Day celebrations have also garnered much prominence in India and several other parts of the world.