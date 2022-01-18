Barack Obama kisses his 'love, partner, best friend' Michelle Obama in her 58th birthday wish: Read post here

The former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, turned 58 on January 17 and took to Twitter today (IST) to share a video of herself enjoying her birthday cake. Her husband and former US President Barack Obama also posted an endearing wish on social media.

Michelle and Barack Obama are the most adored duo on the internet and often take to their social media pages to shower each other with love, giving their fans major couple goals. On Michelle's 58th birthday, the former US President posted an endearing picture in which he kissed her on the cheeks and called her his best friend and partner. "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," he captioned the post.

Michelle and Barack stood on a balcony, with the sea and a stunning sunset in the backdrop. While the best-selling author of Becoming wore a brown top and beige pants, Barack chose a white button-down for the click.

The 58-year-old replied to the wish by dropping heart and kiss emojis in the comments section.

Michelle Obama's comment on Barack Obama's post.

Michelle also gave a sneak peek of her celebrations on social media by posting a reel of herself dancing while sitting in front of her birthday cake. She used Stevie Wonder's song Happy Birthday for the clip.

Sharing the video on her official page, Michelle wrote, "Here's to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."

After the video was posted online, it garnered millions of likes and thousands of comments within hours. Many netizens took to the comments section to wish the former First Lady. One user wrote, "Happy birthday queen! you will always be my all time favourite first lady." Another commented, "You're a treasure Mrs Obama."

Take a look:

Comments on Michelle Obama's post.

Michelle Obama recently celebrated the legacy of the late Dr Martin Luther King Jr on his birth anniversary. She shared a post calling elected officials and urging them to pass the Freedom to Vote, a major reform bill backed by Democrats.