Michelle Obama and her 'boo' Barack Obama wish Happy New Year 2022 with coolest pic: Internet reacts

The former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, ringed in the new year with her husband and former President Barack Obama on January 1. The best-selling author also had a super-cool wish, featuring her husband, for her followers from around the globe, and it is breaking the internet currently.

Michelle and Barack Obama are the most adored duo all over the globe, and today the power couple proved why. The Becoming author wished her fans a Happy New Year 2022 by sharing one of the coolest pictures ever starring the former US President and herself. However, it is the caption that takes the cake for us.

The picture shows Michelle and Barack Obama posing for the camera wearing fun star-shaped party eye masks with 2022 written on top of them. "Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," Michelle Obama captioned her post.

Take a look:

Michelle Obama slipped into a solid black blouse with matching mini-length bottoms and a statement embroidered jacket for the fun click. As for Barack Obama, the former President looked dapper in a printed grey shirt and pants teamed with a classic watch and sneakers.

Michelle Obama's post instantly broke the internet, with netizens taking to the comments section to shower their love for the power couple. Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo posted heart and fire emojis. Another user commented, "You and your boo still killing it." One user wrote, "It's the boo part for me."

Comments on Michelle Obama's post.

Additionally, the post was shared only three hours ago, and it already has over 2 million likes and several thousand comments.

Earlier, Michelle Obama had remembered Betty White with a fond memory to mark her passing away. She shared a photo of the iconic actor with her late dog Bo.

"Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her," a part of her post read. Betty White passed away yesterday at the age of 99, a few days shy of being 100.