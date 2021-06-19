Father's Day 2021: Michelle Obama remembers her dad in an emotional note

Ahead of Father’s Day, which will be celebrated this year on June 20, Michelle Obama remembered her dad with an emotional post. The former First Lady of the United States of America took to social media to share a rare picture of her father and talked about the things she misses about him.

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife, shared a 'cool' picture with her father and penned a loving note in his tribute. She said that as Father’s Day approaches near, she is thinking a lot about her dad. The former First Lady then listed things, such as her father’s baritone voice, his laugh, and ability to set the right mood in a room by playing the perfect record, which she misses dearly. She added that her father used to give her great advice, encouraged her to ask questions and taught her the value of hard work.

The note on her heartwarming post reads, “It’s almost #FathersDay, so I’m thinking a lot about my dad: his baritone voice, his laugh that filled up the room, the way he always knew how to set the right mood by spinning up the perfect record. My father gave great advice, taught me the value of hard work, encouraged me to ask questions, and always gave me the space to do so.”

She added, “I always thought he was so cool - just look at this photo! I’d love to hear about the fathers in your life who’ve helped you become who you are today - what qualities you value in them, what makes them unique, and what the best advice they’ve given you has been. #Fatherhood.”

Father’s Day will fall this year on June 20 (Sunday). Celebrated to honour paternal bonds and the huge role fathers play in shaping our lives, this day is a perfect opportunity for people to express how much their dads mean to them and tell him that he is a person they will always look up to.

