Barack and Michele Obama express pride in 'wise, gifted' daughters Sasha, Malia

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former FLOTUS Michele Obama were possibly the only residents of the White House that managed to make a space for themselves not only in history, for being the first and only Black president to take a place in the Oval office, but also in the hearts of people all over the world because of their humility, kindness, mutual respect and strong family bonds.

The Obamas have two daughters Malia and Sasha, and the younger Sasha recently celebrated her birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 10 and for this special day her proud parents took to social media and shared loved up messages for their young one who turned 20 this year. Sharing a throwback photo on Twitter in which Michelle and Sasha can be seen holding each other as they gaze at the other lovingly. In the caption, Michelle Obama wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!”

Former POTUS Barack also shared wishes for a happy birthday for Sasha on his social media feeds, the caption read, “Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next.”

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Barack also spoke about the wisdom his daughters have at such a young age, sharing that his daughters are “so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age”.

“I always worry about their physical safety; that’s just the nature of fatherhood … But in terms of them having a good sense of what’s right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don’t worry about that”