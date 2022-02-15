Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wish each other Valentine's Day, their romantic notes take the cake: Read here

Valentine's Day celebrations are still going strong in some parts of the world as lovebirds celebrate the day of love. Internet's most favourite couple - Michelle Obama and Barack Obama - also marked the day by penning down loving notes appreciating each other on Valentine's Day and set the bar high for relationship goals.

Barack Obama and Michelle celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14 by posting throwback photos. While the former President of the United States of America posted a photo of him and Michelle dancing at his second inauguration ball held at the Washington Convention Center, the former First Lady chose a recent picture clicked at one of the couple's adventures around the beach.

Barack's post shows him dancing with Michelle Obama, dressed in a sweeping, velvet and chiffon, ruby-coloured dress by designer Jason Wu. The former US President looks dapper as always in a chic tuxedo. In Michelle's post, the couple posed in casual workout clothes and baseball caps at the beach.

Barack shared the adorable throwback picture with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life." Michelle wrote that she feels blessed to spend every day of her life with him. "I feel so blessed to be able to spend every day with this guy. Happy Valentine's Day, Barack! Here's to all the adventures we have ahead," her caption reads.

After Barack and Michelle posted their Valentine wishes for each other on Instagram, their millions of fans showered the couple with love by liking the post and commenting on it. One user wrote, "You have the best husband and America had the best President. Happy Valentine's Day." Another commented, "Beautiful couple ever."

Comments on Michelle and Barack Obama's post.

Meanwhile, recently, the couple celebrated the anniversary of Barack Obama announcing his candidacy for President. While Michelle posted a long heartwarming note, Barack shared a video thanking people who volunteered in the campaign.

Barack Obama served as the 44th United States of America President from 2009 to 2017. Michelle Obama was the first lady of the country during this time.