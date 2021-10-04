Home / Trending / Michelle Obama’s wedding anniversary post for Barack Obama has a sweet twist
Michelle Obama’s wedding anniversary post for Barack Obama has a sweet twist

The image shows former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.(Instagram/@barackobama)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:06 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama just celebrated their 29 years of togetherness. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Michelle Obama shared a sweet post for her partner and it has a viral trend twist.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post following a popular trend that showcases how things were years before and how they are now. “How it started vs how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack— love you!” she wrote. She also gave the photo credit to an individual named Chynna Clayton.

Her post consists of a collage of two images. One of the images shows the Obama couple in their younger days and the other one is a recent image.

The post by Michelle Obama is absolutely heartwarming. Take a look.

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 2.7 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Elegant, simply, and with love. You are such a model to follow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love you both!! Happy anniversary,” expressed another. “Actual couple goals,” posted a third.

The couple got married on October 3 in 1992.

instagram michelle obama barack obama + 1 more
