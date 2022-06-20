Several, including a cop, shot at in Washington DC near music concert site
- The status of the injuries was unclear at the time of filing this report.
In yet another shooting incident that has been reported from the United States, multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC, reportedly near the site of the Juneteenth music concert. A police officer was also among those who were injured during the shooting incident. The hunt for the suspect is on.
On its official handle, the Washington DC police said in a tweet, “MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.”
According to local media, the shooting took place at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert called "Moechella" on 14th and U Street.
The status of the injuries was unclear at the time of filing this report.
The incident comes weeks after a shooting incident in Texas sent shockwaves across the country and ignited the debate on gun laws. On May 24, 19 children were shot and killed at a Texas elementary school by a gunman – a teenage boy.
As incidents of gun violence in the US have been on the rise, president Joe Biden had called for a ban on assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raising the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.
"We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," he said.
More details are awaited.
-
Barack Obama posts pic with Michelle, Malia and Sasha on Father's Day
On Monday (IST), Barack Obama shared his Father's Day post on Instagram. He posted a picture which showed him clicking a photograph of his family as they posed in front of a portrait of Michelle Obama. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures celebrating today. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad...and the family's designated photographer," he wrote as the caption.
-
Priyanka Chopra gifts matching shoes to Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on Father's Day
It was the first and the most special Father's Day for actor Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child – daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.
-
Aparajito's Debashis Roy on struggle: 'Worked for as little as plate of biryani'
Bengali actor Debashis Roy is basking in the success of his film Aparajito—a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, which released on his birth centenary.
-
'There's no stamp that says Rishabh Pant will surely play T20 WC'
The T20I series between India and South Africa ended in a 2-2 draw after the fifth and final match of the series was abandoned due to rain. The Rishabh Pant-led side had made an emphatic comeback in the series after being 0-2 down, beating South Africa by 48 runs in Vizag before registering a brilliant 82-run win in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. There were a number of positives for India in the series but Pant's form remains a concern for the team management.
-
Ex-India coach draws parallels with Tendulkar to explain Pant's concerns
The fifth and final T20I of the series between India and South Africa was washed out, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw. While there are many positives for India in the series including the impressive comebacks of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior batter Dinesh Karthik, there was one major concern for the side – the form of captain Rishabh Pant. While the wicketkeeper-batter impressed with his leadership skills, specifically in the third and fourth T20Is, his performances with the bat left a lot to be desired.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics