Several, including a cop, shot at in Washington DC near music concert site

In yet another shooting incident that has been reported from the United States, multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC, reportedly near the site of the Juneteenth music concert. A police officer was also among those who were injured during the shooting incident. The hunt for the suspect is on.

On its official handle, the Washington DC police said in a tweet, “MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.”

According to local media, the shooting took place at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert called "Moechella" on 14th and U Street.

The status of the injuries was unclear at the time of filing this report.

The incident comes weeks after a shooting incident in Texas sent shockwaves across the country and ignited the debate on gun laws. On May 24, 19 children were shot and killed at a Texas elementary school by a gunman – a teenage boy.

As incidents of gun violence in the US have been on the rise, president Joe Biden had called for a ban on assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raising the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

"We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," he said.

More details are awaited.

