Watch | Kerala 'super cop' fights man with giant machete, draws huge praise

In what has been hailed as an exemplary act of bravery, a Kerala cop successfully fought a man carrying a giant machete, a now- viral video has shown. In the clip, the attacker is seen taking out a machete as the cop stops his car at the side of the road. Later, he manages to overpower him and snatch the weapon.

The video was posted on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an IPS officer of Telangana. Since it was posted, the video had gained over 86.700 views on the micro-blogging sit at the time of publishing this report.

According to a report by the MoneyControl website, the cop in the viral video is Arun Kumar, the station house officer in charge of Nooranad police station in the Alappuzha district. He was on an evening patrol with his driver when the attack took place at the Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the attacker has been identified as Sugathan. He is reportedly a resident of Nooranad.

People on social media are also hailing the heroic act as the video went viral. "Seeing such officers, a passion is born, I salute to such officers who are fearless and fearless, in whose blood honesty reign (sic)," wrote one user.

"Yes really appreciated but it's risky for sub inspector thank God at last he succeeded a big salute to the super cop (sic)," said another user.

"Real hero - I wish we know his name. We should be fans of real heroes like this SI and all the other law enforcement officers and jawans instead of reel heroes and disguised leaders (sic)," said a user.

