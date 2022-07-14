Morning brief: Elaborate arrangements for annual Kanwar Yatra starting today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kanwar Yatra starts today: Sword ban, specified routes, extra coaches

As annual Kanwar Yatra starts today with the beginning of Sawan month, authorities across several states have taken numerous measures for convenience and safety of Lord Shiva's devotees. During the annual Yatra, the Kanwariyas, or pilgrims, visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga.

Centre may widen roles of cooperatives to boost jobs

The Union government plans to expand the scope of economic activities undertaken by rural cooperatives to boost employment with a set of new model by-laws, a draft of which has been circulated to states, according to a person aware of the matter who asked not to be named.

'He has got to find his way': Ganguly delivers strong verdict on Kohli's form; 'It has happened to Sachin, Rahul, me'

Team India may have been performing impressively in the white-ball formats of late, but one of the pressing concerns for the side has been the form of its star batter Virat Kohli. The former India captain has endured a long rough patch with the bat; while he failed to impress in the Indian Premier League (scoring only 341 runs in 16 matches), Kohli's poor run continued on his international return to shortest format.

Kusha Kapila recalls getting flak for entering 'sacred' comic space with Comicstaan, being called 'unfunny girl'

Amazon Prime Video's comedy reality show Comicstaan will soon be back with its third season. While Abish Mathew has taken hosting duties on the show for the third time, this time he has also been joined by Instagram influencer Kusha Kapila. Hosting the comedy show is something Kusha has taken very seriously, and hopes to prove those wrong who believe content creators should stay away from the 'sacred comic space.'

Krabbe Disease: Causes, symptoms, types, diagnosis and treatment

Named after the Danish neurologist Knud Krabbe, Krabbe disease (also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy or galactosylceramide lipidosis) is a rare and often fatal lysosomal storage disease that results in progressive damage to the nervous system. Krabbe disease involves dysfunctional metabolism of sphingolipids and is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern.