Morning brief: Bajrang Punia's emotional appeal seeking support, and all the latest news

Bajrang Punia's emotional appeal and a video: ‘fought for pride of our country’

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday made an emotional appeal to citizens seeking their support in the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read more

Owaisi on Modi's ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ call: ‘Ok if I asked to raise Takbir?’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly seeking votes on the basis of majority religion in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Read more

Watch: Chakaravarthy's ‘heartbeat touches 200’ in KKR's impossible last-over win over SRH in IPL 2023

"My heartbeat was touching 200 in the last over," Varun Chakaravarthy recalled after the mystery spinner managed to spin a web around Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to carve out a stunning win for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra reveals funny fact about her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas: ‘His family members were nodding off’

Priyanka Chopra has revealed a fun fact about her and American husband Nick Jonas' Hindu wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. Read more

7 things to keep in mind before going on a trek

Going on a trek can be an immensely enjoyable and fulfilling experience where the chance to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse oneself in nature is a much-needed respite. Read more

