Going on a trek can be an immensely enjoyable and fulfilling experience where the chance to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse oneself in nature is a much-needed respite. Trekking offers the opportunity to explore breathtakingly beautiful landscapes and challenge oneself both physically and mentally.

7 things to keep in mind before going on a trek (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)

You may also encounter like-minded individuals who share your love of adventure and the great outdoors and form long-lasting friendships. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditya Gupta, Everester and TEDx speaker, shared, “The sense of accomplishment and satisfaction upon reaching your destination strengthens our personality. Trekking allows you to disconnect from the digital world and connect with yourself and the natural world.”

Before going on a trek, he recommended that it is important to be mindful of the following preparations -

1. Physical preparation: It is essential to be physically fit and in good health before going on a difficult trek. Regular exercises, such as cardio, strength training, and endurance workouts, can help build stamina and endurance. A simple conditioning tool available to everyone is the staircase! Climbing the equivalent of 50-100 stories everyday (build it up over a few days) can go a long way in making the trek a breeze for you.

2. Mental conditioning: Going on a difficult trek can be challenging, so it is important to be mentally prepared for the journey. Mental preparation includes being positive, having a flexible mindset and knowing what to expect. Charles Darwin has said famously, “Attitude creates the difference between an adventure and an ordeal.” So treks could become an ordeal without the right mindset.

3. Selection of route and guide: Before embarking on a trek, it is important to research and select a suitable route and a knowledgeable guide. Choose a route that matches your experience level and fitness and be sure to gather information about the trail, terrain, and weather conditions. The guide should have extensive knowledge of the area and experience in leading treks.

4. The right equipment: It is important to invest in good quality trekking equipment, such as a backpack, tent, sleeping bag, and trekking poles. Ensure that the equipment is lightweight, waterproof and comfortable to use. Additionally, carry essential items like a water bottle, headlamp, and a multi-tool.

5. Clothing and footwear: Choose appropriate clothing and footwear for the trek, considering the weather and terrain conditions. Layering clothing can help regulate body temperature and protect against the sun, rain and cold. Good quality, sturdy and comfortable footwear is also a must to avoid blisters or twisted ankles.

6. Better safe than sorry: Trekking can be harsh on the skin, especially at high altitudes, so it's important to use sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Additionally, carrying basic medicines like painkillers, antihistamines and anti-diarrhea tablets can be useful in case of emergencies.

7. Get ready for a shared experience: Bonding and getting to know other members can make the experience more enjoyable and also be helpful if any issues arise during the trek.

Last but not the least, remember this, “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints.” Be sensible.