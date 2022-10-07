Morning brief: Biden pardons convicts of marijuana possession; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biden pardons convicts of marijuana possession: 'Too many lives upended'

United States President Joe Biden has announced pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal law - a step towards decriminalising the drug…read more.

Udit Raj regrets remarks on Droupadi Murmu but says 'I have a right'

Congress leader Udit Raj regretted his ‘sycophancy’ remarks on President Droupadi Murmu but said he will continue to raise questions and that the President must think before…read more.

US strike kills two senior IS officials in Syria: CENTCOM

A US airstrike killed two senior Islamic State jihadist group officials in Syria on Thursday, the military's Central Command…read more.

'Very high quality innings. You deserve the applause': Legends reserve ultimate praise for 'impressive' Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson probably had more reasons to prove his worth in the ODI series against South Africa than any other player in the team. Hailed for his batting ability earlier this year which…read more.

Priyanka Chopra says she stands with Iranian women speaking out against Mahsa Amini's death: I'm in awe of your courage

Actor Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to women in Iran protesting over Mahsa Amini's death saying that she is in 'awe of' their courage and purpose. Taking to Instagram…read more.

Oppo launches A77s in India. Check details on price, features and specifications

Oppo has launched the A77s as its newest smartphone in India. The A77s is available in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Starry Black – and is priced at ₹17,999. Also, Oppo is offering…read more.

Nora Fatehi, in a sequined silver gown, shines bright like a diamond

Nora Fatehi is the queen of party fashion. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her best-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor, who is an absolute…read more.

