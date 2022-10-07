Home / Technology / Oppo launches A77s in India. Check details on price, features and specifications

Oppo launches A77s in India. Check details on price, features and specifications

technology
Published on Oct 07, 2022 07:24 AM IST

The smartphone comes in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Starry Black – and is priced at ₹17,999.

Oppo's A77s (Image credit: Live Hindustan)
Oppo's A77s (Image credit: Live Hindustan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Oppo has launched the A77s as its newest smartphone in India. The A77s is available in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Starry Black – and is priced at 17,999. Also, Oppo is offering 10 per cent cashback on the device; the offer can be availed through credit and debit card transactions, the China-based manufacturer said.

Oppo A77s features and specifications

(1.) A dual-sim handset, the A77s has a 6.56-inch HD+ display which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. For its operating system, the device comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

(2.) This mid-range product is equipped with Snapdragon's 680 chip, which, in turn, is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone's 128GB inbuilt storage can be expanded further via a microSD slot.

(3.) For photos and videos, there's a dual rear camera set up, comprising of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. To take selfies, you can use its 8MP selfie camera with aperture lens.

(4.) The smartphone's connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

(5.) Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, it has a fingerprint sensor as a security feature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out