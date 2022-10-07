Nora Fatehi, in a sequined silver gown, shines bright like a diamond

Nora Fatehi is the queen of party fashion. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her best-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for always keeping the sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Nora is loved by her fans for dropping major cues of fashion for every occasion – be it for a work day, or a casual outing with friends, or a party to let the hair down. Nora's sequined diaries are among our favourites. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo and she keeps adding to it on a regular basis.

Nora, a day back, gave us major fashion inspo in the form of a set of pictures of herself looking like a queen in a gown. The actor is known for choosing the right ensemble at the right time and making our Instagram feed dazzle. So was the case on Thursday, when Nora brushed our midweek blues far away with pictures of herself shining bright like a diamond in a silver gown. Nora played muse to fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi and picked the sequined gown from the shelves of the designer. Nora looked perfect in the silver bodycon gown featuring sequin details throughout. The gown also featured off-shoulders, full sleeves and a thigh high slit. It also came with sequin details at the back. The gown hugged Nora's shape and showed off her curves perfectly.

Nora further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings and a silver neck choker. In dazzling silver stilettos, Nora added more glam to her look. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses into a messy bun as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Nora decked up in golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.