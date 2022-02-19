Morning brief: BJP drafts in campaigners from other states for UP polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP election: Eye on women voters, BJP brings in campaigners from other states

With two phases into the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now turned its focus on women voters, bringing in prominent faces from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan for campaigning in the state. Read more…

Rural-urban divide may shape AAP prospects

Five years ago, there was a lot of energy around the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. Some even called it a “ wave”. Yet, the final results showed AAP secured a lower average constituency-wise vote share (24%) than even the fading incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (31%), then in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). To be sure, AAP ended in second place in terms of seats won. Read more…

As Nasa Perseverance completes a year on Mars, a look at milestones achieved

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has completed a full Earth year on Mars after its successful landing on February 19, 2021. The landing was only the beginning of the first leg of an ambitious mission under which Nasa aims to learn whether life ever existed on Mars. The Perseverance rover has so far collected six rock core samples from Mars and two more samples will be collected in the coming weeks. Read more…

100 T20I wins for India: Throwback to India's 100th ODI and Test wins

India became just the second team to record 100 wins in T20 Internationals on Friday when they beat the West Indies by eight runs at the Eden Gardens. Pakistan were the first side to rack up a century of wins in shortest format and with this, India have now notched up 100 wins all formats of the sport. Read more…

Seema Pahwa is glad to have a serious role in Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘I regret casting directors don’t want to experiment’

Seema Pahwa has earned a massive fan following of her own for her comic roles in films ranging from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to the just released, Badhaai Do. The actor, who promises a heavy dose of laughter with her roles, caught the attention of her fans with just a single glimpse in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Read more…

Sanya Malhotra is happy that she didn't cry while doing this...

Sanya Malhotra's gym game is getting better by the day. The actor is setting the fitness bar higher for us on a daily basis. Be it acing calisthenics or high intensity workouts or kickboxing, Sanya keeps sharing snippets of her daily routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start prioritising their health over anything else. Read more…