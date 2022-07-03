Morning brief: BJP has enough votes to ensure win of VP nominee, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP has enough votes to ensure win of VP nominee

Unlike the presidential election, where the Bharatiya Janata Party needs support of allies and friendly parties, it has enough votes to ensure victory of the ruling dispensation’s candidate in the vice-presidential election. Read more

Aaditya Thackeray's first Instagram post after collapse of govt is about…

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday posted on Instagram -- the social media platform where he has remained quite active -- the first time after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Read more

Why Google is erasing location info as US abortion ban expands| 5 points

Days after the United States Supreme Court struck down the historic Roe v Wade judgment that had institutionalized abortion-related protections in the country, Google announced that it would delete all users' location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters, and other places where privacy is sought. Read more

'Pant did no wonders. His left hand doesn’t work but still...': Ex-PAK pacer credits England bowlers for record century

Rishabh Pant thrives under pressure, thanks to his no-holds-barred approach, unconventional stroke-play and perhaps a tinge of luck. His counter-attacking century in the ongoing fifth Test is a testament to his prowess, especially when the chips are down. Read more

Tom Cruise is proof superstardom can be regained; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, please take note

With the exception of the pandemic-stricken 2020, every year in the last decade has seen a superhero or franchise film become the top-grossing film of the year. It’s a list populated by Marvel and Star Wars films, and Frozen ($1.2 billion in 2013). Read more

Loved Alia Bhatt's cut-out mini dress in Koffee With Karan season 7 trailer with Ranveer Singh? It costs ₹ 85k

The trailer of the much-awaited season 7 of Koffee With Karan dropped on social media on Saturday. Karan Johar shared the video with his followers, giving a glimpse of who and what they can expect in this star-studded season. Read more

