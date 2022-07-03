Aaditya Thackeray's first Instagram post after collapse of govt is about…

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday posted on Instagram -- the social media platform where he has remained quite active -- the first time after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Posting a photo of his father, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray walking, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Always important to follow the right footsteps." Also Read: As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya Thackeray’s time to rise and shine

The Thackeray scion also thanked his supporters and said their love and blessings that keep coming the way are the true strength of the Sena.

Aaditya's last post before the Maharashtra political crisis was also on dad -- on Father's Day -- where Aaditya had posted his childhood photo sitting on Uddhav's lap. "Happy Father's Day to my constant inspiration and strength!" the caption read.

The rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray concluded in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadhi government -- the alliance stitched among the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde has become the chief minister with BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The new chief minister will have to prove his majority on July 4 in the Assembly.

Shiv Sena has taken the legal route against the rebel Senas and approached the Supreme Court for the suspension of the rebel MLAs. Uddhav Thackeray has removed Eknath Shinde from the post of the Sena leader as well.

During the rebellion of Shinde, Aaditya had revealed that Eknath Shinde was offered the chief minister's post by Uddhav Thackeray but at that time he broke into tears -- only to foment this dissidence a month later in collusion with the BJP.

