Morning brief: Canada enhances Air India security, 3 killed at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link; and all the latest news

Canada has informed India that security for Air India flights operating to and from the country’s airports has been enhanced even as law enforcement has said the matter is being investigated and taken “extremely seriously”. These developments follow a video posted by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ on Saturday. In the video SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun warns Sikhs, in Punjabi, “Don’t fly Air India after November 19, your lives may be in danger.” Dig deeper

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau(Reuters)

At least three people were killed and several injured after a speeding car hit six vehicles at the toll plaza on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Thursday. The collision transpired merely 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link when the car travelling towards Bandra collided with another vehicle, police said. After the initial impact, the car accelerated and collided with more vehicles at the toll plaza. Dig deeper

The Latest News

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday said the last service on metro rail lines 2A and 7 will be at 11pm instead of the current 10:30pm from November 11. Dig deeper

A brief spell of overnight rainfall temporarily brought down the air pollution levels of the national capital on Friday under the ‘very poor’ category after days of being ‘severe’. Dig deeper

India News

The United Kingdom has announced its plan to India to its list of safe states, a move that effectively limits asylum rights for illegal migrants from the country. Dig deeper

India bagged the Guinness Book of World Records for the maximum number of online selfies under the Central government's 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign by uploading selfies on social media. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Akram Khan Ghazi was gunned down by unidentified bike-borne men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to media reports Dig deeper

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday his country does not seek to conquer, occupy or govern Gaza after its war against Hamas but a "credible force" would be needed to enter the Palestinian enclave if necessary Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli has many admirers among the cricket community, and West Indies' batting great Vivian Richards has now spoken expressed his high regard for the India star. Calling Kohli a "credit" to the game of cricket, Richards lauded the Indian maestro's ability to emerge unscathed from the most difficult situations, thanks to his incredible mental strength. Kohli went without a century for nearly three years, starting November 2019, and even took a break from the sport to recharge his batteries before coming back to slam his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Amid the innumerable parties this Diwali, Sara Ali Khan also hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Thursday. And among the guests was her ex-boyfriend and Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kartik sported a clean-shaved look and arrived in a bright yellow kurta and white pyjama paired with kolhapuris for the bash. Ananya Panday, who had joined Sara on Koffee With Karan couch, also attended the party with boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Diwali celebrations have kickstarted on a high note in B-Town as celebrities host star-studded parties at their residences. Last night, Sara Ali Khan also threw a bash at her home and invited close friends. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Orhaan Awatramani, Rahi Chadda, Punit Malhotra, and others attended the star-studded party. All the celebs chose stylish traditional outfits for the occasion. Dig deeper

