3 killed, several injured after speeding car hits vehicles at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

At least three people were killed and several injured after a speeding car hit six vehicles at the toll plaza on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Thursday. A major road accident occurred at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Thursday.(Vijay Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The collision transpired merely 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link when the car travelling towards Bandra collided with another vehicle, police said. After the initial impact, the car accelerated and collided with more vehicles at the toll plaza.

"Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident," Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said to ANI.

The official said that nine people have been injured out of which three lost their lives and two people are in critical condition.

"Till now, a total of nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Six people are under treatment, out of which the condition of two people is critical," he added.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

Earlier in the day, in another incident, a private luxury bus coming to Mumbai from Goa carrying 40 passengers veered off the road to the bank of a river in Kolhapur district after its driver misjudged a bridge, the police said.

No one was injured in the accident, the official said, adding that traffic on the road was briefly affected.

In another incident on the same day, two people were killed after a truck hit a private bus on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district, the police official said.

The accident took place in Mehkar area of Buldhana, located about 350 km from Nagpur, when the bus driver had stopped the vehicle in a lane to check its tyres, he said.

The bus was on way to Nagpur from Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

