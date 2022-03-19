Morning brief: China reports first Covid deaths since January 2021, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

First Covid deaths in China since Jan 2021; 12% rise in global daily cases

China reported its first Covid-19 deaths since January 2021 as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread across the country, the first epicentre of the pandemic. The two deaths were both reported in Jilin on Friday, according to the National Health Commission said in a statement. Read more…

Ukraine ballet dancer dies: Artists, sportspersons pay price of war

Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin has died, multiple reports said, weeks after sustaining injuries in the Russian shelling in the capital city of Kyiv. Datsishin - principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine - died on Thursday. He was 43. Read more…

How hacktivists from Russia and Ukraine are unleashing cyberwar

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been reportedly accompanied by cyberattacks from all sides. The decentralised international group of hacker-activists ‘Anonymous’ has claimed on Twitter several times it has gone after Russian state media channels, posting anti-war messages on their websites. Read more…

Gautam Gambhir opens up on rumoured rift with MS Dhoni: 'I've been vice-captain the longest time when he was captain'

Past comments of former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on ex-India captain MS Dhoni have led to many believing in a rift between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket - whether it was his comment on his 97-run knock in the 2011 World Cup final or on Dhoni's captaincy in the 2012 CB series. However, on Friday, Gambhir finally cleared the air on this rumoured rift with Dhoni. Read more…

Radhe Shyam's Pooja Hegde says films have their own destiny: Sometimes you think 'pata nahi kyu nahi chali ye film'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam was released last week. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story received a mixed response from the public. In a new interview, Pooja talked about the response that the film has received, she said, “every film has its own destiny”. Read more…