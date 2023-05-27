Morning brief: Congress eyes more ‘impromptu’ meetings for Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Truck drivers to UPSC aspirants, more ‘impromptu’ meets planned for Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi’s team members said that these meetings were a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 4,000km journey on foot from Tamil Nadu to J&K. Read more Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

Centre seeks reports from Bihar, MP over ‘artificial, low’ midday meal coverage

In case of Bihar, PAB observed that the coverage of students at primary and upper primary level was “very low” at 57% and 58%, respectively in 2022-23. Read more

Shubman Gill special propels Gujarat to second consecutive final

Defending champions Gujarat Titans earned themselves the right to have a crack at lifting the title again, first by amassing 233 runs in their batting essay and defending them successfully against Mumbai Indians’ batting might. Read more

Internet confused by Anushka Sharma's pink look at Cannes party, compares it to lampshade. See pics

After making her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Anushka Sharma attended a party in a ‘lampshade’ outfit. Here's how people reacted to her look. Read more

Anushka Sharma walks the Cannes red carpet in a floral white gown. Watch

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is a star-studded affair. One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated across the world, Cannes is known for its glamorous red carpet as well. Read more

