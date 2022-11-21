Morning brief: Data bill suggests key changes to RTI law, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Data bill suggests key changes to RTI law

The Central government has proposed amending the Right To Information (RTI) Act to protect individual privacy by denying any personal information through an amendment in the proposed data protection law, the draft of which was released on Friday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha Walkar: ‘That short rebel’ caught in a toxic loop

Shraddha Walkar, petite, pierce-lipped and sporting an edgy bob saw herself as something of a rebel — that short rebel — was her Instagram handle. Read more

2 new deaths, fears of return of Covid Zero curbs amid China resurgence: Top 5

Two new Covid deaths were reported from China's capital city of Beijing, heightening concern the city could see a return of tougher restrictions. Read more

Through madness and mayhem, Suryakumar Yadav activates GOD-mode to make ridiculous look easy

Every great sportsperson goes through a phase in career where nothing he seems to do goes wrong. It is, as people call, GOD-mode, a period where irrespective of whatever a player does, he is near invincible. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drishyam 2 box office day 3 collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna's film crosses ₹64 cr in 1st weekend

Drishyam 2, that takes forward Ajay Devgn's story as Vijay Salgaonkar, continues to keep a strong hold at the ticket counters. Read more

Kiara Advani is a vision to behold in corset top, leather pants

Kiara Advani is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail