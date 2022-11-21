Kiara Advani is a vision to behold in corset top, leather pants

Kiara Advani is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. From casual attires to ethnic ensembles to her stunning collection of six yards of grace, Kiara keeps making her fans drool with her pictures. Kiara's fashion mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it stylish, minimal and comfortable. Be it her ethnic collections or her casual attires for a day out, Kiara knows how to deck up in any attire and make it look better. A day back, Kiara made our day better with a fresh set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots.

Kiara made our weekend brighter as she shared a set of pictures and gave us all kinds of fashion goals. The actor, this time, opted for a sleek leather attire and posed for an indoor photoshoot. The actor, for the photoshoot, picked a leather corset top with denim details. The slip-in top came with black leather details, with midriff-baring patterns at the sides. The top also featured a blue denim pattern in the centre. In the top with a plunging neckline, Kiara looked ravishing as ever. She further teamed her top with a pair of black leather trousers with bodycon details. In sleek black shows with platform heels, Kiara completed her look for the day. Check out her attire here.

Kiara added more oomph to her look in a small black leather Versace bag with golden chain details. "Got me a Versace La Medusa,” Kiara captioned her pictures. Reacting to the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "You look amazing.” Well, we agree with Ananya.

Kiara wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. In minimal makeup, she aced the look to perfection. Kiara decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.