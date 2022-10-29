Kiara Advani flies out of Mumbai in a white ensemble, slays airport fashion

Kiara Advani’s airport diaries are as sleek and stylish like her other fashion diaries. The actor believes in keeping it comfy and stylish every time she takes the flight to travel out of Mumbai. Be it going out of the city or returning back to Mumbai, Kiara knows how to merge comfort and style with a bit of sass every time she is spotted at Mumbai international airport. Airport fashion of Bollywood celebrities and spotting them flying out of the city is one of our favourite things to do, as it gives us fashion lovers ample fashion cues on how to fly in style.

Kiara loves to keep it comfortable, sleek, minimal and stylish at the airport. A day back, Kiara was spotted flying out of the city in a stylish attire. The actor was spotted getting out of her car at the Mumbai airport’s departure as she posed for the cameras waiting outside the airport gate. Kiara, for the Friday fly, decked up in a sharp fusion ensemble and made her fans drool yet again. The actor picked a white sleek shirt with full sleeves, and a plunging neckline. With a hoodie detail at the back of the shirt, Kiara teamed it with a pair of white formal trousers with straight legs. Kiara further accessorised her look for the day with a pastel yellow sling bag with golden chain details. Check out her airport fashion here:

Kiara was spotted at Mumbai airport.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara came out of her car in style and walked to the airport departure, as she posed for the paparazzi outside. In nude flip flops, Kiara completed her look for the day. Kiara wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her white fusion attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kiara looked as stunning as ever.