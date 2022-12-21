Morning brief: Amit Malviya's challenge to Rahul Gandhi on Amethi row and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Malviya takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over Ajay Rai-Smriti Irani row

Amid row over Congress leader Ajay Rai's 'latke Jhatke' comment on Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday said if Rahul Gandhi is man enough, then he should openly announce his bid for Amethi in 2024 instead of hiding behind "minions" like Ajay Rai. Asking whether the Congress leader is up for the challenge, Amit Malviya also dared Rahul Gandhi to contest from just one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Elon Musk says he will resign as CEO as Twitter poll boots him out. Catch is…

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he will step down as the CEO of Twitter after 57.5% voted in favour of Elon Musk's resignation from the post in his Twitter poll. Musk said he will resign as the CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job". "After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Elon Musk said. Read more

Anushka Sharma’s casual to sportswear diaries are goals. All pics

Anushka Sharma is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From sharing the goofy side of herself with her loved ones, to her personal diaries and her professional commitments, Anushka’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from it all. Anushka also loves to share snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor’s fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – she believes in keeping it minimal and chic with a dash of personalised sass. Anushka's attires and looks are always loved and adored by her fans. Read more

What is China's latest Covid situation? 5 points

China on Tuesday reported no new Covid-19-related deaths even as the country is reportedly registering a massive surge in their daily cases - just a month after the Chinese government lifted nearly three years of lockdowns. According to the National Health Commission, China's total number of fatalities due to coronavirus stands at 5,241, reported Reuters. Read more

Rewind 2022: From The Bear to Severance, the best international shows of a packed year

In the age of Peak TV, listing the best shows of the year almost feels like a futile exercise. In the streaming era, it’s physically not possible to keep up with every show across all platforms. It’s quite literally everything, everywhere, all at once. But what a delightful problem to have. We’re drowning in great, diverse storytelling of all shapes, sizes and genres. Read more

Lionel Messi to play at FIFA World Cup 2026? Ex-Argentina player drops massive statement on PSG superstar

After ending Argentina's title drought at the grandest stage of them all, talisman Lionel Messi has revealed that he is not ready to walk away from the Albiceleste as the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar wants to continue playing for the three-time world champions. Messi-led Argentina edged past Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Read more

