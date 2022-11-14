Morning brief: Elon Musk apologises for 'super slow' Twitter, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Now, Elon Musk’s apology for ‘super slow’ Twitter; and a new feature for firms

In one of the latest updates, Elon Musk has said that Twitter will offer a new feature for firms using the microblogging site very soon. Elon Musk had completed his acquisition of Twitter last month after a long spell of controversies. Read more

‘If MLAs can abandon Uddhav, then…’: Maharashtra BJP chief on state losing projects

Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that during his tenure as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray did not visit the state secretariat in Mumbai for 18 months and “senior officials had to wait for his appointment”. Read more

Kolkata boy is India's winner of Doodle for Google 2022 contest

Tech-giant Google flagged off ‘Children’s Day' celebrations for India as it announced the winners of Doodle for Google competition. West Bengal’s Shlok Mukherjee bagged the top spot in the contest which had over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities for the children of classes 1-10. Read more

The flu season is approaching. Are you prepared? Here's what doctor suggests

In India the flu virus circulation peaks during the monsoon season, with secondary peaks during the winter months from November to February. Here's what you need to know since the winter influenza symptoms are the same as Covid-19. Read more

Manav Vij says he acts badly at times but people still praise him: 'I keep mum because what can I say'

Sudhir Mishra’s new spy thriller Tanaav is currently streaming. The show, which is the Hindi adaptation of popular Israeli show Fauda, stars Manav Vij in the lead as a former counterinsurgency officer hunting a dangerous militant in Kashmir. Read more

‘I felt betrayed, Manchester United tried to force me out’: Cristiano Ronaldo blasts at Ten Hag in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted at Manchester United and current manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, stating he feels “betrayed” by the club. He also accused a few senior figures in the club, claiming they tried to force him out of Old Trafford. Read more

