Morning brief: Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.99 billion, and all the latest news
india news

Morning brief: Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.99 billion, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk. (Reuters file photo)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Elon Musk sells 4.4 million Tesla shares worth $3.99 billion: Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has reportedly sold 4.4 million of its shares worth $3.99 billion. The findings were reported by Bloomberg, citing Form 4 filings. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal’s praise for Atishi on her UN address: 'Moment of pride'| Video

AAP leader Atishi Marlena’s address at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday drew praise from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as she presented the AAP government’s governance model on a world stage. Read more

Row intensifies as K'taka minister says Gita will be taught in moral science classes

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has sparked a controversy by saying that Bible, Quran should not be taught in schools as they are strictly religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”. Read more

Ropeways now exempted from green nod

The Union environment ministry has exempted aerial ropeways from requiring prior environmental clearance. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the ministry has said all aerial ropeways will be exempted from environmental clearance and environmental appraisal. Read more

When it comes to kickboxing, there are 'no excuses’ for Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Read more

Nakuul Mehta says reality shows can make him rich fast but here's why he chooses to stay away

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh will soon be seen together in the second season of the Zee5 series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The series, scheduled for a release on Friday, April 29, also stars Jaaved Jaaferi. Read more

Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind not completing Kuldeep Yadav's full quota of overs despite four-fer against KKR

The Delhi Capitals registered a fine victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, jumping to sixth spot in the 2022 Indian Premier League table with four wins in eight games. Read more

Watch: Anti-ship version of Brahmos missile destroys targets at sea; boost for Navy

