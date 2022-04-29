Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind not completing Kuldeep Yadav's full quota of overs despite four-fer against KKR

The Delhi Capitals registered a fine victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, jumping to sixth spot in the 2022 Indian Premier League table with four wins in eight games. The side chased down a 147-run target with an over to spare, and Kuldeep Yadav laid the foundation of DC's victory with a stunning spell against his former franchise. For the second time in this season, Kuldeep picked up a four-fer against the Knight Riders as he registered figures of 4/14 in three overs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

However, the decision to not complete the left-arm spinner's full quota of overs didn't sit well with many fans; while Kuldeep bowled three, Pant chose to give three overs to Lalit Yadav as well, who returned an economy rate of 10.70. In the post-match presentation, Pant revealed the reason behind not giving Kuldeep a fourth over.

“I thought we would give him (Kuldeep) his final over from the other end but then the ball kept getting wet and I also wanted to change the pace, that's why I brought the fast bowlers in but it didn't work,” Pant said.

Kuldeep had bowled the 14th over of Knight Riders' innings, following which Pant gave two more overs to Lalit Yadav before turning to fast bowlers.

While Kuldeep demolished the top order with his four wickets, Bangladesh’s left-armer Mustafizur Rahman also picked up three wickets in the final over to restrict Kolkata at 146-9. Delhi, then, overcame a middle-order collapse against fast bowler Umesh Yadav (3-24) as Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 33 off 16 balls carried his team to 150-6 with an over to spare and handed Kolkata its fifth straight loss.

“We started off really slow and lost a couple of wickets,” Shreyas said. “The total was pretty low on this wicket and obviously the way we played in the first half, there are no excuses for that. We need to go back and assess where we went wrong.”

