Row intensifies as Karnataka minister says Gita will be taught in moral science classes
- Earlier this month, Nagesh had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in school curricula.
Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has sparked a controversy by saying that Bible, Quran should not be taught in schools as they are strictly religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”.
Bengaluru archbishop Peter Machado hit back at Nagesh on Thursday, saying: “An education minister is a learned man, but he should stick to his area of expertise — education — and leave matters of religion and their interpretation to religious leaders… There are no books written ‘only for morality’ or some books written ‘only for religion’. Religion is the basis of morality.”
The row comes at a time when a school in Bengaluru is facing outrage from right-wing groups for allegedly seeking a declaration from parents allowing mandatory Bible classes for children. The education department is now seeking a probe into the matter.
Machado, who was part of the press briefing by the school on Thursday, refuted claims of students being “forced” to bring the Bible to school and allegations of forced religious conversions, saying Christian minority institutions were being targeted. “The burden of the allegation lies in providing tangible proof of conversion in the school,” he said.
Frame rules to regulate indoor air quality in 4 months, NGT tells Centre
The National Green Tribunal, by an order issued on Wednesday, set a deadline of four months for the Union government to frame indoor air quality norms and provide protocols for their regulation. A six-member panel, headed by tribunal's chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, underlined the absence of suitable norms pertaining to indoor air quality despite several studies highlighting presence of toxic gases and particulate matter inside buildings and their harmful effects.
Delhiwale: The crowns they wear
They say the world is the size of each man's head. For daily-wage labourers in Old Delhi's Bazar Sirki Walan, it might be truer of their headgear. Almost ever man wears a peculiar sort of cap, and every cap is similar in design. And, as some of the men revealed, each person makes his headgear himself. The plastic used for caps happens to be the material used for sacks one finds in granaries, Ganesh, a labourer waiting for work by the market's main street adds.
3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said. The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained. A senior officer from the special cell identified Farid as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu.
Ample notice given to artistes: Centre on eviction controversy
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials on Thursday said that due process was followed and adequate time was given to artistes to vacate government accommodations in the Asian Games Village Complex in south Delhi even as the artistes alleged that officials were rude and threw their stuff out. Noted daughter of Mayadhar Raut, dancer Madhumita Raut, said her father, a Padma Shri awardee of 2010, is still in a state of shock.
AAP, BJP spar over spate of landfill fires in city
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government had imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the north corporation for negligence, which led to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. North Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that he was not aware of the government order.
