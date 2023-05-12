Morning brief: Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO, says he's found a woman to lead, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Who is Linda Yaccarino, in talks to become the next Twitter CEO?

Linda Yaccarino (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he has found a new chief executive officer (CEO) to helm the social media giant he bought last year. With his viral tweet, the billionaire has triggered a frenzy on possible candidates. Read more

Boris Johnson wanted to text Rishi Sunak ‘you’re a c***' over resignation: Ex-aide

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a foul-mouthed video after the latter resigned, triggering his downfall, his former director of communications claimed as per Sky News. Read more

Kohli, Rahul's internet-breaking reactions after Jaiswal shatters all-time IPL records; KKR captain Rana trolled

How close Yashasvi Jaiswal will get to receiving his maiden India call-up after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? One of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener fashioned a memorable run-chase for Sanju Samson and Co. against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 on Thursday. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share kisses, hold hands in rare PDA during her interview: ‘What are we doing?’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine. During the interview for the same, the actor got a surprise visit from actor husband Ranveer Singh and simply called it a ‘cosmic’ coincidence. Read more

Debunking common asthma myths

Chronic respiratory conditions are on rise with drastic decrease in the quality of air we breathe, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to dictate the health discourse and among the chronic respiratory conditions, asthma is the most common condition, affecting both adults and children. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON