Boris Johnson wanted to text Rishi Sunak ‘you’re a c***' over resignation: Ex-aide

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a foul-mouthed video after the latter resigned, triggering his downfall, his former director of communications claimed as per Sky News. Guto Harri, who advised Boris Johnson from February to September 2022, said that Boris Johnson believed that Rishi Sunak's decision to resign was “the great betrayal of all time”. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak walking out of Downing Street(Reuters file)

Boris Johnson thought about sending him a video calling him a “c***”, Guto Harri claimed.

Boris Johnson's downfall began after Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary followed by Rishi Sunak as chancellor as the former UK prime minister was questioned for his handling of the Chris Pincher affair. At that time, Rishi Sunak, now UK's PM's, said that he was quitting because "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously."

Following their resignations, a swathe of other colleagues quit, forcing Boris Johnson to resign. Guto Harri made the claims on his new podcast for Global, Unprecedented.

“Rishi walked out. Didn't even tell Boris he was going to go. Basically, he went public with a resignation. And a few days later, Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he wanted to basically say to Rishi,” Guto Harri said.

“He didn't send it, but he sent it to me and said, ‘thinking of sending this to Rishi’,” he added claiming that the video contained the words: "You're a c***."

"So, there you have it," he continued. “If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak in the immediate aftermath of his toppling, and the great betrayal of all time as he sees it, there you have it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON