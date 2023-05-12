Donald Trump behaved ‘inappropriately’ with women in White House, ex-adviser says: Report

Former US president Donald Trump's interest in a younger staffer raised alarm in the White House, a former Trump administration official told Newsweek, adding that he "openly" behaved inappropriately with women. Olivia Troye, who was an adviser to former vice president Mike Pence, said that Donald Trump's behavior was common knowledge among senior staff in the White House. Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally in Manchester.(AFP)

This comes as two other former Trump staffers accused him of sexual harassment while in the White House as they spoke out in television interviews after a jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. Donald Trump dismissed the allegations and called the verdict “a disgrace.”

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary, and adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Donald Trump had a pattern of behaving inappropriately with women.

"I witnessed his behavior first hand," Olivia Troye said, adding, "He did it openly and made the comments openly even in meetings."

"This behavior was a known thing across many senior staff" in the White House, she said.

In an appearance on CNN, Farah Griffin said there were "countless" cases of impropriety that she took to Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows the way Donald Trump “engaged with women was dangerous.”

Olivia Troye said that she was aware "there was a younger staffer that he took a very keen interest" in.

"That was the one they raised concerns about," Olivia Troye, who left the Trump administration in August 2020, said.

Jurors rejected E Jean. Carroll's claim that she was raped by Donald Trump in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1996 but found the former president responsible for sexual abuse and awarded the columnist $5 million.

