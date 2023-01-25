Morning brief: Experts say Joshimath crisis is due to landslide, not subsidence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joshimath crisis is due to landslide, not subsidence: Experts

The extensive damage to buildings and other structures in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath is due to a gradual but accelerated landslide, and not because of land subsidence, a new analysis by an earth scientist has suggested. Read more.

23-year-old Indian student, shot in the chest during armed robbery in US, dies

A 23-year-old Indian has died after he was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago, according to a media report on Tuesday. Read more.

Rohit Sharma makes huge statement on Jasprit Bumrah's potential Team India return: 'I'm hoping he comes back for...'

Team India registered a brilliant 90-run win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series in Indore on Tuesday, thus clinching a 3-0 series clean sweep. Read more.

Celeb-inspired yellow outfits for Basant Panchmi: Web Stories

Palash Sen reveals he started wearing his mother's mangalsutra after his dad's death. Here's why

Singer Palash Sen has said that he is very close to his mother and revealed that he started wearing her mangalsutra a few years ago. Read more.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, stars stun at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's anniversary bash

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, celebrated their first wedding anniversary last night in Mumbai. Read more.

Man turns spelling of ‘Taj Mahal’ into monument’s drawing. Viral video wows people

The Internet is filled with videos of people showing their drawing skills that often leave netizens in awe. Read more.

