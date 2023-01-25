Rohit Sharma makes huge statement on Jasprit Bumrah's potential Team India return: 'I'm hoping he comes back for...'

Team India registered a brilliant 90-run win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series in Indore on Tuesday, thus clinching a 3-0 series clean sweep. There were runs aplenty in the final ODI of the series, with India posting a mammoth score of 385/9 in fifty overs with captain Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) smashing brilliant centuries. In reply, New Zealand could score only 290 with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picking three wickets each.

India had made two changes to their XI in the match with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami being rested for the game; speedster Umran Malik and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took their places in the side. Both, Siraj and Shami had produced excellent performances for the side in the first two ODIs as India registered a clean sweep win. The hosts are without one of their main bowlers in the format – Jasprit Bumrah – as the pacer continues to undergo recovery for a back injury, but the other fast bowlers have stepped up brilliantly for the side in Bumrah's absence.

Interestingly, Bumrah had been added to India's ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka earlier this month; but his name was withdrawn the evening before the first game of the series. Furthermore, the pacer is also missing from India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has now opened up on the probability of Bumrah making a return to the Indian team in the third Test of the Australia series. The 29-year-old Bumrah hasn't played international cricket since September last year.

"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said after the match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

"We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.

Team India will return to action in the T20I series against New Zealand on January 27, where Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy again. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli remain absent from the T20I squad for the series.

