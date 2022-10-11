Morning Brief: Final leg of Nirav Modi hearing today by London Court, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Last leg of Nirav Modi hearing to start today

More than three years after the arrest of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, in March 2019, the London high court will hear his much-delayed appeal. Over the next three days, Lord Justice Stuart-Smith and Justice Jay will preside over the hearing, which marks the final leg of the judicial process. Read more

Mulayam Singh Yadav to be paid last respects today in ancestral village

Saifai in Uttar Pradesh is all set to pay last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch who died on Monday at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram where he was being treated since August 22. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grab eyeballs in stylish looks, arrive together for Ashvini Yardi’s birthday: Watch

All the big names in Bollywood stepped out in Mumbai last night for producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash. Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made an appearance at the party, attended by other stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza among others. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay in Deewar is the ultimate Bollywood hero, and he may never be dethroned now

The year was 1975. The Emergency was still five months away but a sense of angst had been brewing in the middle-class youth of the country for a while now. The newer generation was more frustrated, less easily placated and angrier for a number of reasons that are too diverse and complex to fit in here. Read more

People do Garba dance like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters. Watch

If you are someone who has grown up watching the famous Indian serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that has been airing for over 14 years, then this video is going to be an absolute delight for you to watch. Read more

Will rain gods be merciful in India vs South Africa 3rd ODI? Check New Delhi's weather forecast for Tuesday

With the national capital reportedly recording four times the normal rainfall (28mm) this year, the upcoming One Day International (ODI) between Team India and South Africa can become a rain-curtailed encounter on Tuesday. Read more

